DeepBrain Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $24.51 Million (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One DeepBrain Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $24.51 million and $507,837.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002483 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00052823 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00058585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.75 or 0.00126873 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015686 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

