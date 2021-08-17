DeFi Bids Hits Market Capitalization of $361,109.37 (BID)

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 17th. Over the last week, DeFi Bids has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeFi Bids coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Bids has a total market capitalization of $361,109.37 and approximately $3,510.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00062977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003188 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00016780 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.36 or 0.00939098 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00050184 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.49 or 0.00169308 BTC.

About DeFi Bids

DeFi Bids (BID) is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,880,486 coins and its circulating supply is 17,797,764 coins. The official website for DeFi Bids is defibids.com . DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Bids

