DeFiSocial Gaming Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $123,629.00 (DFSOCIAL)

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. DeFiSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00053347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.38 or 0.00127657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.58 or 0.00159224 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,984.15 or 1.00070516 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $408.13 or 0.00907911 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,159.39 or 0.07028287 BTC.

About DeFiSocial Gaming

DeFiSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . The official website for DeFiSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

