Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (DDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0682 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

DDF opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $12.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.20.

Get Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.