Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,501,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 2.03% of Delek US worth $32,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Delek US by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Delek US by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Delek US by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Delek US by 5.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DK opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $27.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.10.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DK. Citigroup raised their price target on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. lifted their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.21.

In related news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $27,031.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

