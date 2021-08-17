Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. initiated coverage on Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of DROOF opened at $4.95 on Friday. Deliveroo has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

