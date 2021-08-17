Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DENISON MINES CORPORATION is the premier intermediate uranium producer in North America, with mining assets in the Athabasca Basin Region of Saskatchewan, Canada and the southwest United States including Colorado, Utah, and Arizona. Further,they has ownership interests in two of the four conventional uranium mills operating in North America today. The Company also has a strong exploration and development portfolio with large land positions in the United States, Canada, Zambia and Mongolia “

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Denison Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.55 to C$1.65 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Denison Mines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denison Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.45.

NYSEAMERICAN:DNN traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,129,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,770,908. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46. The company has a market cap of $813.77 million, a PE ratio of -50.50 and a beta of 2.17. Denison Mines has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denison Mines (DNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.