Derbend Asset Management Buys Shares of 1,094 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Derbend Asset Management purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 176.9% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 67.6% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $8.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,404,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,810,602. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $173.15 and a one year high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.81.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

