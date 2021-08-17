Derbend Asset Management Invests $2.39 Million in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Derbend Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 135,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,000. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up approximately 2.2% of Derbend Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Derbend Asset Management owned 0.05% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000.

GLDM traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,556,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,573. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.90. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $20.09.

