Derbend Asset Management Invests $302,000 in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Derbend Asset Management bought a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Global Payments by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,283,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,364,000 after acquiring an additional 20,639 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Global Payments by 7.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 10.4% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $96,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan acquired 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,186 shares of company stock valued at $898,925 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GPN stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,641,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,041. The stock has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of 57.66, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.52.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.98%.

GPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.00.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

