Derbend Asset Management Purchases New Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Derbend Asset Management purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 57,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 1.4% of Derbend Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,134,000 after buying an additional 21,261,171 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,314.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,632,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,950,000 after buying an additional 17,315,349 shares in the last quarter. Primavera Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 69,431.5% in the 1st quarter. Primavera Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,787,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,658,000 after buying an additional 8,774,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 114.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,413,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632,400 shares during the period. 15.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,782,392 shares in the company, valued at $58,430,232. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $13,315,414.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,070,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,427,993.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,101,688 shares of company stock valued at $187,377,657 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.97. The stock had a trading volume of 34,953,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,558,301. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.66. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 95.14%. Research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

