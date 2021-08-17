Derbend Asset Management Takes Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Derbend Asset Management acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 352.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 334,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,883,000 after purchasing an additional 260,397 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 133,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,321,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DD traded down $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $75.29. 2,034,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,616,884. The company has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.