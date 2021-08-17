Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €150.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DHER. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €161.56 ($190.07).

Shares of ETR DHER opened at €114.95 ($135.24) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €118.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 1 year high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

