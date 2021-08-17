Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €52.50 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.50 ($61.76) target price on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Wohnen presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €50.42 ($59.32).

FRA DWNI opened at €52.94 ($62.28) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €51.88. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 12 month high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

