DFSocial Gaming Reaches Market Cap of $1.97 Million (DFSOCIAL)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for about $263.08 or 0.00586722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and $40,645.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00053221 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00125950 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.29 or 0.00156753 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,656.78 or 0.99592276 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.66 or 0.00909161 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,104.03 or 0.06922517 BTC.

About DFSocial Gaming

DFSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

