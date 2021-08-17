DIGG (DIGG) Hits Market Cap of $30.36 Million

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 17th. During the last week, DIGG has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for $60,605.42 or 1.29082230 BTC on major exchanges. DIGG has a market cap of $30.36 million and $726,395.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00056648 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.93 or 0.00136159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.28 or 0.00158200 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,055.39 or 1.00222299 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $432.91 or 0.00922051 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.23 or 0.06892774 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 501 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

