Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 133,300 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,129,000. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DLR opened at $161.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 90.17, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $164.04.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $56,717.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,772 shares of company stock valued at $54,921,284 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

