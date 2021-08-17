Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.380-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$306 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.10 million.
NASDAQ APPS traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.14. 79,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,464,703. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $102.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 88.02, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.55.
Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.
In other Digital Turbine news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Digital Turbine Company Profile
Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.
