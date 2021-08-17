Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.380-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$306 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.10 million.

NASDAQ APPS traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.14. 79,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,464,703. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $102.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 88.02, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.55.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APPS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Turbine from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.93.

In other Digital Turbine news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

