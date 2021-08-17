Digix Gold Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $99,866.00 (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. During the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $4.36 million and approximately $99,866.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digix Gold Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $58.35 or 0.00124356 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token (CRYPTO:DGX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,645 coins. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Digix Gold Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

