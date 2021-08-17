disBalancer Reaches Market Cap of $1.79 Million (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last week, disBalancer has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One disBalancer coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001215 BTC on exchanges. disBalancer has a market cap of $1.79 million and $655,944.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get disBalancer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00053258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00128648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.62 or 0.00152621 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,548.43 or 0.99085551 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $396.61 or 0.00882145 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About disBalancer

disBalancer’s total supply is 3,690,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,286,310 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire disBalancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy disBalancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for disBalancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for disBalancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.