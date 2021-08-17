Distillate Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,007,000 after purchasing an additional 226,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,494,000 after purchasing an additional 30,583 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,989,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,437,000 after buying an additional 7,063 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 888,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,037,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $167,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,546 shares of company stock worth $1,992,482. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.99. 747,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,690. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.33. The company has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.01 and a fifty-two week high of $192.27.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

Several analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.04.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

