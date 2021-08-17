Distillate Capital Partners LLC Buys 504 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 311.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its stake in McKesson by 14.8% during the second quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 14.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 120.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 14.5% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

NYSE MCK traded up $3.17 on Tuesday, reaching $203.12. The company had a trading volume of 950,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,717. The firm has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.32 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.13.

In other news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total value of $87,043.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,384.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total value of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,087 shares of company stock valued at $4,051,116. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.