Distillate Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,498 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 196.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 62.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 97.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.39.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NTAP traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.74. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $84.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.98.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

