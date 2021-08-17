Distillate Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 351.9% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 163.0% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 81.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,598,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.54.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded down $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $113.02. The company had a trading volume of 434,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,574. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

