Distillate Capital Partners LLC Invests $3.46 Million in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Moody’s by 650.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Moody’s by 40.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO traded down $2.57 on Tuesday, reaching $381.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,531. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $253.17 and a twelve month high of $388.81. The firm has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $370.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,674 shares of company stock worth $4,471,475 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCO. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.55.

Moody's Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

