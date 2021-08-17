Distillate Capital Partners LLC Makes New $5.92 Million Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 103,834 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,921,000. Comcast makes up about 1.6% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,886,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,615,164. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.71. The company has a market capitalization of $272.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.