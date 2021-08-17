DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.45 Million

Equities analysts expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) to report $71.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for DMC Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.90 million and the highest is $72.00 million. DMC Global reported sales of $55.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full-year sales of $268.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $268.80 million to $269.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $348.15 million, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $386.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BOOM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

BOOM stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.75. 53,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,326. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.44. DMC Global has a twelve month low of $29.54 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in DMC Global by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in DMC Global by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in DMC Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DMC Global by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,002,000 after purchasing an additional 118,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in DMC Global by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 102,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

