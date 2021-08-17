DMScript (DMST) Price Hits $0.0048

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. DMScript has a total market cap of $477,175.30 and $231,394.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DMScript has traded 33.5% higher against the dollar. One DMScript coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00055937 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.86 or 0.00135086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.81 or 0.00158619 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,481.31 or 0.99886704 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $426.98 or 0.00917562 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,202.35 or 0.06881727 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

