Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Price Target Increased to C$110.00 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) had its target price boosted by Eight Capital from C$80.00 to C$110.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

DCBO has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$83.00 price target (down previously from C$93.00) on shares of Docebo in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$63.80 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Docebo to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$85.91.

Docebo stock opened at C$89.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.39. Docebo has a 1 year low of C$40.29 and a 1 year high of C$91.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$76.55.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

