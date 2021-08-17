Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Holdings Cut by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for 1.7% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 41,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DG. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. OTR Global lowered shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.77.

NYSE DG traded down $6.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $231.72. 157,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,121,721. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $239.35. The company has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

