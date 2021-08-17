Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34, Fidelity Earnings reports. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 37.75% and a negative return on equity of 26.87%.

Shares of Dolphin Entertainment stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.74. 11,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,057,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06. Dolphin Entertainment has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $32.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) by 4,106.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Dolphin Entertainment were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

