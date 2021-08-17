DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Given New $186.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $186.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DASH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Truist raised shares of DoorDash from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $184.26.

DASH opened at $187.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion and a PE ratio of -25.40. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $256.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.36.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, analysts expect that DoorDash will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total value of $228,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $6,472,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,295,472 shares of company stock worth $1,251,384,629 over the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,171 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4.3% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,659,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,546,000 after purchasing an additional 401,135 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 24.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,568,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,989,000 after buying an additional 1,862,768 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,659,000 after buying an additional 4,466,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in DoorDash by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,165,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,235,000 after buying an additional 196,369 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

