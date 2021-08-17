DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Raised to $235.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DASH has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Truist Securities raised DoorDash from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist raised DoorDash from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $184.26.

NYSE DASH opened at $187.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.36. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.40.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $6,472,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,295,472 shares of company stock worth $1,251,384,629. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DoorDash by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,920,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,986,000 after buying an additional 4,899,900 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,659,000 after buying an additional 4,466,620 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at about $534,668,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,969,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,845,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,970 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

