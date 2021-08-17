Dora Factory (DORA) Market Cap Tops $10.60 Million

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. Dora Factory has a total market cap of $10.60 million and approximately $13.08 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dora Factory has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dora Factory coin can now be bought for approximately $6.79 or 0.00015132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00058981 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $387.74 or 0.00864465 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00048073 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.90 or 0.00160293 BTC.

Dora Factory Profile

Dora Factory (CRYPTO:DORA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,561,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Buying and Selling Dora Factory

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dora Factory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dora Factory using one of the exchanges listed above.

