DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. DouYu International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

DOYU stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $3.42. The company had a trading volume of 9,704,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,164,639. DouYu International has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.01 and a beta of 0.75.

DOYU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 86 Research upgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DouYu International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DouYu International stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. 30.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

