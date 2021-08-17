Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) CFO Sells $1,751,925.00 in Stock

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ DOCS traded down $4.13 on Tuesday, reaching $75.87. 3,262,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,698. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $84.87.
Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. As a group, analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
DOCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Doximity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.71.
About Doximity
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
