Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) CFO Sells $1,751,925.00 in Stock

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ DOCS traded down $4.13 on Tuesday, reaching $75.87. 3,262,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,698. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $84.87.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. As a group, analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,910,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,187,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,650,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

DOCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Doximity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

