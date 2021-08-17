Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $390.60

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 390.60 ($5.10) and last traded at GBX 396.20 ($5.18), with a volume of 31931 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 396 ($5.17).

DOCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dr. Martens to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a £125 ($163.31) price target on shares of Dr. Martens in a report on Friday, June 18th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 446.69. The company has a market cap of £3.97 billion and a PE ratio of 110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In related news, insider Robyn Perriss bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 420 ($5.49) per share, for a total transaction of £84,000 ($109,746.54).

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

