DREP [old] Market Cap Tops $6.74 Billion (DREP)

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One DREP [old] coin can currently be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on exchanges. DREP [old] has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DREP [old] has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00063423 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00016867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $437.51 or 0.00932805 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00050135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00101738 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001970 BTC.

DREP [old] Coin Profile

DREP [old] (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

