DubaiCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $552,181.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00052327 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00028963 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00010081 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002187 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

