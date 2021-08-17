DuckDaoDime Price Hits $15.40 on Major Exchanges (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 17th. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for $15.40 or 0.00034491 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 38.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $15.99 million and $509,435.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,841 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

