Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $13.21 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 38.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,257 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,119,000 after acquiring an additional 605,137 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,286,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,520,000 after purchasing an additional 492,486 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,001,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57,724 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,838,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,222,000 after purchasing an additional 83,681 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,733,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,311,000 after purchasing an additional 186,868 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $2.71 on Tuesday, hitting $408.23. 5,150,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,918,075. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $398.50. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $295.04 and a one year high of $411.01.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

