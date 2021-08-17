Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 26.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 127,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 26,924 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 0.8% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $34,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 58.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,192,243,000 after buying an additional 1,952,233 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 69.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,461,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,039,000 after buying an additional 1,413,819 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,660,906,000 after buying an additional 1,234,748 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,234,975,000 after buying an additional 786,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,085.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 618,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,131,000 after buying an additional 566,009 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,031 shares of company stock worth $18,130,181 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHR traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $320.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,756,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,399. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $281.38. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $192.51 and a 12 month high of $321.31. The firm has a market cap of $229.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

