Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 16,069 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,069 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 0.5% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $22,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $197.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,953,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,656. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.63 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $172.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.