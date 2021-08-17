Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 5,032 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $15,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in S&P Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $2,860,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in S&P Global by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 48,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,217,000 after purchasing an additional 24,303 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 34,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $444.18. 946,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,927. The firm has a market cap of $107.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $416.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $446.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.33.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

