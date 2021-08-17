Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 5,191 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,921 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $17,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $337,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 70.6% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,199,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,801,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $117.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,171 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,125. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

