Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 7,612 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,318 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,612 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.67. 4,675,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,345,429. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.56 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,970 shares of company stock worth $7,050,902 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 16th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

