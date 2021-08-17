Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 7,612 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,318 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,612 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.67. 4,675,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,345,429. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.56 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,970 shares of company stock worth $7,050,902 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. HSBC raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

