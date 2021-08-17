DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DXP Enterprises had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%.

Shares of DXPE traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.91. 141,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.11. DXP Enterprises has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $35.97. The company has a market cap of $593.69 million, a P/E ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 2.59.

In other DXP Enterprises news, CEO David R. Little acquired 30,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.67 per share, with a total value of $860,702.07. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,356,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,878,412.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DXP Enterprises stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.08% of DXP Enterprises worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

