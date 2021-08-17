Eads & Heald Wealth Management Buys 38 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $541,071,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $158,802,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 895.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 284,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,460,000 after purchasing an additional 256,170 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 375.0% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 137,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,747,000 after acquiring an additional 187,500 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 945,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $479,553,000 after acquiring an additional 122,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total transaction of $1,450,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total value of $16,211,747.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,474,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,196 shares of company stock worth $50,049,999. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Raymond James lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $578.17.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $4.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $599.77. The company had a trading volume of 362,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $621.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $580.04. The stock has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

