Eads & Heald Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2,972.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,129,000 after purchasing an additional 112,955 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,387,000 after buying an additional 83,615 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 42.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,454,000 after buying an additional 75,496 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 773.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,903,000 after buying an additional 74,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 44.0% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,076,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $678.12. 264,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.51, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $649.75. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $347.54 and a 12 month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total value of $1,632,351.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,220 shares of company stock valued at $35,737,351. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

